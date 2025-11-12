Hungary’s Orban defends Russia ties, says acts in interests of own country

BUDAPEST, November 12. /TASS/. Hungary sees Russia as an integral player in Europe, and plans to derive maximum benefit from its relations with Moscow, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with ATV.

"I am well aware of the role Russia will play over the next 15 and 20 years in the fate of Europe and Hungary, and I intend to capitalize on that," he said.

He denied accusations from his political opponents that Russia allegedly exerts excessive influence on Hungary, and he himself has a secret deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Russia cannot exert any influence on us. We make all our political decisions based on Hungary's interests," Orban said, adding that there had never been any pressure on Hungary from Russia.

As for the main agreements with Putin, they, according to Orban, were reached many years ago and are as follows: the past should not interfere with the current relations between Hungary and Russia; these relations will be open and transparent; there will be a direct line of communication between the leaders of the two countries to discuss the most important issues; and the leaders will meet at least once a year.

"That's what we did until the sanctions era came," the prime minister said.

Hungary has repeatedly said it intends to keep open channels of communication with Russia and develop relations with it in those areas that are not affected by Western sanctions. Budapest has adhered to this position in recent years, despite pressure from Brussels, and now calls on EU leaders to resume dialogue with Moscow following Washington's example.