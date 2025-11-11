Putin’s informal meeting with visiting Kazakh leader lasted for over 2.5 hours

ASTANA, November 11. /TASS/. The informal meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan in the Kremlin lasted for more than two and a half hours, Tokayev’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said.

"The informal meeting between Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin lasted for more than two and a half hours," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a video of Putin seeing off Tokayev after the meeting in the Kremlin.

Tokayev arrived in Moscow for a state visit on November 11. Before the informal meeting with Putin, the Kazakh leader said he wanted to share some of his ideas and considerations with his Russian counterpart and thanked him for the warn reception in Moscow. The two continued their conversation during the dinner.

The official part on Tokayev’s program is scheduled for November 12.