Trump says observed Russia’s commemorative events on Victory Day

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his earlier decision to proclaim November 11 and May 8 in the United States as victory days for WWI and WWII was inspired in part by Russia's Victory Day.

"When I see other countries celebrating victory day, I watched it. I watched UK. I watched Russia, they were selling celebrating victory day World War Two, and I said, we got to have a Victory Day. Nobody even talked about it in our country," the American leader said, speaking at the Arlington Cemetery near Washington on the occasion of Veterans Day. Trump noted that he also watched such commemorative events take place in France.

He said that for this and other reasons, in May of this year, he declared November 11 and May 8 as victory days for the first and second world wars, respectively. "As you know, today is not only Veterans Day, but it's my proclamation that we are now going to be saying and calling Victory Day for World War One, Victory Day," he said.

Trump earlier on Tuesday laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.