Pakistani foreign minister to visit Russia for SCO Heads of State Council meeting

ISLAMABAD, November 11. /TASS/. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Moscow next week to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting, Independent News Pakistan reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the outlet, the Pakistani top diplomat will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and other delegations participating in the event. However, a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is not planned, the diplomatic sources added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier announced that the SCO Heads of State Council meeting will take place from November 17 to 18 in Russia, during which the country will take over the chairmanship from China.