Sino-Russian relations have enormous development potential — Chinese expert

ISTANBUL, November 11. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian relations have enormous potential for development, which will allow them to develop in many areas in the future, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, told TASS.

"They [relations] can become even better in the future as they have enormous potential. [The countries] are not only each other’s largest neighbors, but also complement each other. I think that the potential is enormous <…> in many areas," he said.

In this regard, the expert drew attention to Russia's vast resource and intellectual potential. "The Chinese will be more engaged in science and technology. That said, we need more trade with our neighbors, <…> regional cooperation for <…> e-commerce, innovation in artificial intelligence. Russia has so many talented people," Wang Yiwei said. He also drew attention to potential for cooperation in the Arctic.

The 16th Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club organized in partnership with the Ankara Institute is taking place in Istanbul on November 10-11. The event has brought together more than forty experts from different countries.