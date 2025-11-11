US to build $500 million military base on Israel-Gaza border — media

TEL AVIV, November 11. /TASS/. The United States intends to build a $500 million military base in an Israeli border area near the Gaza Strip, the Shomrim news website reported, citing Israeli sources.

According to the media outlet, the base will be designed for use by the international stabilization forces that will operate in Gaza, maintaining a ceasefire. The news website notes that the facility will accommodate several thousand troops.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas — with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey — agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.