Houthis promise to resume attacks on Israel in case of breakdown of Gaza truce — AP

NEW YORK, November 11. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have promised Hamas to resume attacks on Israel and its vessels if the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is disrupted, chief of the General Staff of the Houthi armed groups Yusuf al-Madani said in a letter to Hamas’ military wing, according to the Associated Press (AP).

"We are closely monitoring developments and declare that if the enemy resumes aggression against Gaza, we will resume our military operations in the rear of the Zionist entity and again block Israeli shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas," it says.

The AP notes that so far the Houthis have not officially suspended their campaign against Israel, but since the start of the ceasefire on October 10, the movement has not attacked Israel.

On October 6, Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. On October 9, they signed an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

After the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni movement warned that it would launch attacks on the Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with it to pass through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave stopped. Since November 2023, the Houthis have attacked more than a hundred ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The attacks stopped after the introduction of a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip in mid-January of this year. However, following the breakdown of the truce in early March, the rebels resumed attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, and attempted to attack targets in the Jewish state with rockets.