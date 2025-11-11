Fires reported at energy sites in Odessa Region — administration

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Several energy facilities caught fire after explosions in the Odessa Region in southern Ukraine, district administration head Oleg Kiper reported.

"Several energy facilities caught fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, all fires have been extinguished. Kiper pointed out that, apart from the region’s energy infrastructure, its transport infrastructure was damaged as well. The Ukrzheldoroga company’s station was also damaged.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, there were reports of explosions in the Odessa Region.