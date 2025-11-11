Political party named after Trump appears in Belgium — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 11. /TASS/. A far-right political party TRUMP named after US President Donald Trump has been founded in Belgium, the European edition of Politico reported.

The party’s name is an acronym for Tous Reunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes, or All United for the Union of Populist Movements.

"Donald Trump is the ultimate symbol of populism. He immediately embodies what we stand for," Salvatore Nicotra, TRUMP’s founder, said. "We are a right-wing populist party with a social slant," he explained.

Nicotra specified that the party plans to run both at the federal level and in the 2029 European Parliament election.