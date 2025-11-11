European Commission to create intelligence unit led by von der Leyen — FT

LONDON, November 11. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will set up a new intelligence unit for the greater efficiency of the use of information gathered by national spy agencies, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing sources.

An unnamed European Commission representative told the newspaper that the EC was "examining how to strengthen its security and intelligence capabilities. As part of this approach, the creation of a dedicated cell within the [secretariat-general] is being considered."

The official also noted that "the concept is being developed and discussions are ongoing. No specific timeline has been set," adding that it "would build on existing expertise within the commission and <…> closely cooperate with respective services of EEAS [European External Action Service]."

Another source emphasized that the EC and EU national intelligence agencies must collate intelligence for joint purposes in order to "be effective and useful to partners."

According to the Financial Times, "the move is opposed by senior officials at the EU’s diplomatic service, which oversees the bloc’s Intelligence and Situation Center (Intcen), who fear it will duplicate the unit’s role and threaten its future." The newspaper added that "the plan has not been formally communicated to all the EU’s 27 member states, but the body aims to bring officials on secondments from national intelligence agencies."