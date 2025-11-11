Syria still wants to prosecute ex-president Assad, interim leader says

NEW YORK, November 11. /TASS/. Syria finds it necessary to hold former leader Bashar Assad accountable, the Arab republic’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

"Justice must prevail. We have established a justice commission so that everyone could be held accountable for what they did, including Bashar Assad," al-Sharaa told Fox News in an interview.

Last month, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov told reporters from Arab countries that Assad and his family are staying in Russia for purely humanitarian reasons, as the former Syrian president faced the threat of physical elimination in his home country.

In late November 2024, armed opposition forces launched a large-scale offensive against Syrian army positions. On December 8, they entered Damascus, and Assad resigned as Syria’s President and left the country. In late January 2025, the new Syrian authorities announced that Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), would serve as interim president during the transition period.