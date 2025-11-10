Muammar Gaddafi’s son released from detention after posting $896,000 bail — media

BEIRUT, November 10. /TASS/. Late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (1942-2011) son Hannibal was released from detention on Monday after his lawyers posted a bond of $896,000 demanded by a Lebanese court, the Almodon news portal said.

According to it, after being released, Hannibal Gaddafi was escorted to his house in Beirut where he will spend some ten days with his family. After all formalities are cleared up, he will supposedly fly to the United Arab Emirates on a private jet.

According to Charbel Khoury, part of Hannibal Gaddafi's defense team, the sum was secured last week when a Libyan government delegation led by adviser to the Libyan prime minister, Ibrahim Dbeibah visited Lebanon. The court previously demanded a bail of $11 million for the release of Gaddafi’ son, who had been in custody since 2015.

Libya’s Government of National Accord said on November 6 that the late leader’s son will be allowed to leave Beirut after the release. But, according to Almodon, it took several days to issue an official resolution on his deportation.

Hannibal Gaddafi, 50, was abducted by Amal, a Shiite movement, militants from neighboring Syria where he lived as a political exile. Later, he was handed over to Lebanese law enforcement agencies. In 2017, he was charged with concealing information about Shiite Imam Musa al-Sadr, who went missing in Libya in 1978.

Hannibal, who is married to Aline Skaf, a former Lebanese lingerie model, was in charge of Libya’s oil exports during his father’s rule. After his father was killed in 2011, he, his mother, sister and a stepbrother managed to flee Libya and settled in Algeria.