India declares state of high alert on border with Pakistan following New Delhi explosion

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. India has declared a state of high alert on its border with Pakistan and Bangladesh following an explosion in New Delhi, India Today TV reported.

Border security forces have increased vigilance and stepped up patrols to prevent any potential threats, the TV channel said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed about the explosion in the Old Delhi district of the Indian capital, which is popular with tourists. He spoke with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah.

On Monday evening, a car exploded at a traffic light near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. Ten people were killed and more than 20 were injured. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police are investigating the incident.