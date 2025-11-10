{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

India declares state of high alert on border with Pakistan following New Delhi explosion

According to the report, border security forces have increased vigilance and stepped up patrols to prevent any potential threats

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. India has declared a state of high alert on its border with Pakistan and Bangladesh following an explosion in New Delhi, India Today TV reported.

Border security forces have increased vigilance and stepped up patrols to prevent any potential threats, the TV channel said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was informed about the explosion in the Old Delhi district of the Indian capital, which is popular with tourists. He spoke with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah.

On Monday evening, a car exploded at a traffic light near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. Ten people were killed and more than 20 were injured. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police are investigating the incident.

Tags
India
Muammar Gaddafi’s son released from detention after posting $896,000 bail — media
Hannibal Gaddafi, 50, was abducted by Amal, a Shiite movement, militants from neighboring Syria where he lived as a political exile
Read more
Extremist Ukrainian database lists two Russian figure skaters
The athletes are accused of undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Read more
Trump says US authorities will pay citizens $2,000 'dividends' from tariffs
The US leader asserted that the tariffs imposed by Washington on products from other countries allowed the US to generate significant revenue
Read more
Russian troops liberate bakery plant in Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — commander
According to the report, Russian assault teams have advanced considerably along Dzerzhinsky Street over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Read more
Putin gave no instructions to prepare for nuclear testing — Kremlin
This must be a serious, well-founded and thought-out decision, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Read more
Kremlin knows nothing about Hungary’s ideas on Ukrainian settlement
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow had no opportunity to examine these initiatives so far
Read more
Hungary free of sanctions while Trump in power — PM Orban
The two leaders discussed the issue during their meeting at the White House on November 7
Read more
US explanations concerning nuclear tests long awaited — Russian diplomat
This topic will be in focus and will generate a lot of questions and commentaries
Read more
Tokayev discusses cooperation between countries with Manturov before visit to Russia
The Kazakh leader emphasized the importance of the upcoming visit and expressed confidence that the negotiations would be successful
Read more
Two Colombian mercenaries sentenced to 13 years each for fighting for Ukraine
Investigators of the regional FSB established that the convicts joined the Karpatskaya Sech battalion of the Ukrainian army in November 2023 and fought against Russia until July last year
Read more
Finnish politician urges Zelensky to end attacks on Russian regions, return to dialogue
"All Ukraine is under heavy attacks after the Moscow Region and others were attacked with drones," Armando Mema added
Read more
BBC director general resigns amid criticism over doctoring Trump’s video
Along with Davie, BBC CEO of New Deborah Turness also resigned
Read more
Russian troops deal fire damage to Ukraine near railway station in Kupyansk — commander
The commander of the assault unit of the 1486th Motorized Rifle Regiment emphasized that Russian troops continued to advance
Read more
Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 15 UAVs in past day
According to the report, the Ukrainian army launched four UAVs in the Belgorodsky district, damaging a private house
Read more
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian presidential envoy Dmitriev, other senior officials
He also endorsed sanctions against five Russian publishing houses
Read more
Press review: Syrian interim president visits US and Denmark pumps $6 bln into Arctic arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 10th
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Serbia to ask US to suspend sanctions against NIS soon — Vucic
Belgrade plans to do it with Russian support, said the Serbian president
Read more
Kremlin spokesman calls Burevestnik, Poseidon breakthrough technologies
No other country in the world has such technologies, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Oreshnik missile system to be moved around Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that the US still alleges that it does not have accurate information about the presence or absence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Read more
Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump
"Look what's happened to Ukraine, it's much smaller country and a lot of people are dead," the US President said
Read more
Kiev plans to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from US manufacturers — newspaper
Vladimir Zelensky also wants European countries to lend Ukraine their existing Patriots
Read more
CELAC, EU agree to adopt roadmap for strengthening relations
The implementation of the roadmap will accelerate cooperation in the areas of climate action and environmental protection, energy transition and the development of regional infrastructure links
Read more
US’ economic may be cut by half if shutdown continues — US treasury secretary
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made this statement
Read more
Senate Republican leader states deal with Democrats on shutdown is near
Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized that a final agreement has not yet been reached
Read more
Israel identifies returned remains of its soldier taken hostage in 2014
Lt. Hadar Goldin fell in battle and was taken hostage in 2014, during Operation Protective Edge
Read more
Russian air defenses take down 247 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours
They also have taken down seven HIMARS missiles
Read more
Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that King Charles III of Great Britain should learn from the former US president that there is no democracy in his kingdom
Read more
Number of canceled US flights exceeds 2,000 in a single day
More than 7,000 flights experienced delays
Read more
Albanian PM urges EU to engage in dialogue with Russia
"After all, Russia is a neighbor of the European Union, not a neighbor of the United States," Edi Rama said
Read more
Over 300 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since late November 2024
Labanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine emphasized that Israel had violated the ceasefire 5,163 times
Read more
China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two experimental satellites onboard
According to the news agency, it successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit
Read more
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Read more
Zelensky’s office in panic over reports of thermal power plants going non-operational
According to the sources, "the company’s top managers had a not quite polite conversation with the office members"
Read more
Pridneprovskaya Thermal Power Plant seriously damaged in Ukraine — newspaper
On November 8, the Ukrainian authorities reported massive damage to energy infrastructure facilities and emergency blackouts were enforced
Read more
Belarusian leader invites Laotian president to visit Minsk
Alexander Lukashenko hailed the Laotian president as a prominent statesman and a true patriot of his country seeking to increase its role in the region and the world and improve the lives of its people
Read more
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Read more
Kremlin expects Putin to make meaningful visit to India before end of year
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time
Read more
Israel doesn’t want Turkish military to participate in int’l stabilization force in Gaza
This was stated at a briefing by the government's official representative, Shosh Bedrosyan
Read more
US Senate to vote on bill to end shutdown within hours — Politico
According to the newspaper, lawmakers from both parties are prepared to support funding for the federal government’s operations until January 30, 2026
Read more
West studying use of Russian weapons during special military op — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield
Read more
All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo
The company says it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation
Read more
German investigation into Nord Stream sabotage may undermine support for Ukraine — media
The sources point out that German police, prosecutors and other people familiar with the case developed "a clear picture of how an elite Ukrainian military unit carried out the attacks under the direct supervision of Ukraine’s then-supreme commander, General Valery Zaluzhny"
Read more
UAV provocations in Belgium force confiscation of Russian assets — French politician
Florian Philippot said that NATO and the European Union are making every effort to create panic in Belgium and pressure its prime minister
Read more
Ex-French President Sarkozy returns home from prison
The car carrying the former president drove past reporters flocking
Read more
Death toll in Indonesia school explosion almost doubles, now nearing 100
Preliminary findings suggest that the explosion may have been carried out by a student who had been bullied by his peers
Read more
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass
The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops
Read more
Ukraine loses one GW of electricity generation in overnight explosions
Earlier, Kiev admitted that Ukraine had lost about 9 GW of electricity generation
Read more
Russia neutralizes four unmanned boats in Tuapse, damage reported on shore
The blast wave shattered windows and damaged a garage and a boat hangar
Read more
West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk
Donald Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" was needed
Read more
CELAC-EU summit must protect peace in Latin American region — Venezuelan President
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also condemned the deployment of US naval and air forces in the Caribbean Sea and strikes on ships and speedboats
Read more
Russian army takes control of area of 25 square km while liberating Sladkoye, Novoye
Battlegroup East fighters liberated five settlements in the past four days
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian Security Council secretary thanks Egypt for initiatives on Ukrainian settlement
Sergey Shoigu added that it is important to maintain an appropriate level of bilateral contacts between the defense ministries, law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies
Read more
Russian fighters block Ukrainian soldiers near Zvanovka in DPR — military expert
Andrey Marochko noted that over the past week, Russian forces have delivered combined, group, and concentrated strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and dual-use infrastructure
Read more
White House spokeswoman brands BBC report as fake news
The doctored video was "purposefully dishonest" and "selectively edited," Leavitt said, commenting on the Telegraph’s report, adding that British taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine"
Read more
Rosoboronexport’s contracts with African countries worth nearly $4 bln
The company views the African market as very promising
Read more
Zelensky resorts to theatrical effects to obtain money from West — Russian envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik opined that Vladimir Zelensky is betting on squeezing a stingy financial tear from European sponsors specifically by complaining about a blackout
Read more
71 Ukrainian UAV shot down over Russian regions, Black Sea overnight
29 of them were destroyed over Bryansk Region
Read more
Kiev loses over 4,000 service members, mercenaries in LPR in past week — expert
The enemy suffered the highest troop losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk, Borovskoye, and Krasny Liman areas
Read more
Ukrainian troops attempt to strike DPR despite energy crisis — regional head
Denis Pushilin specified that over the week, Ukrainian troops, using combined attacks aided by drones, tried to damage the facilities of the DPR’s critical infrastructure, primarily in the Donetsk-Makeyevka metropolitan area and in Gorlovka
Read more
US to reduce tariffs in exchange for control over Swiss investments, sanctions — newspaper
Representatives of the US administration demanded "that Switzerland, in the future, adopt US sanctions, at least those that are of significant importance", the newspaper said
Read more
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Read more
Russia-US summit will be held if they reach agreement on Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, the US leader is determined to continue his peacekeeping efforts
Read more
Thailand’s PM orders suspension of peace declaration with Cambodia
Anutin Charnvirakul expressed support for the Thai military over the landmine blast, which took place during a patrol mission on the border with Cambodia
Read more
Alternative for Germany delegation to visit Russia on November 13-16
The visit aimed at maintaining bilateral dialogue, Bundestag lawmaker Rainer Rothfuss said
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in special op zone — top brass
Thus, the Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North amounted to over 160 troops
Read more
Trump accuses BBC journalists of attempting to influence US presidential election outcome
Earlier, BBC Director General Tim Davie resigned amid the scandal over editing a speech by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia only hits Ukraine’s military plants, not people — envoy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes said that Russia "does not set the task of making life of the Ukrainian population unbearable"
Read more
Ex-French President Sarkozy to be released from prison under judicial supervision
The court agreed that sending the ex-president to prison was an excessive measure
Read more
Japanese minister for Kuril affairs reprimanded for calling islands 'foreign'
The official’s statement reportedly caused an ambiguous reaction, as it could be interpreted as "recognition of the islands’ belonging to the Russian side"
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry works on Putin’s order from November 5 Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian President instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to make proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests
Read more
Ukraine carries out around 3,500 strikes on civilian targets weekly — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Kiev has increasingly targeted energy infrastructure and fuel stations in an attempt to create shortages of fuel and lubricants
Read more
Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Egypt
During the visit, Sergey Shoigu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other senior officials
Read more
11 injured in train collision near Bratislava hospitalized — TASR
The progress of the investigation into the causes of the emergency is under the supervision of the Slovak leadership
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Read more
Number of flights delayed due to US shutdown exceeds 10,000 in day
Due to the shutdown, the US administration announced restrictions on air traffic volumes at several major airports across the country
Read more
Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets adds Zelensky's 'wallet' to database
Timur Mindich's personal data was published on the website on November 10 after searches at his residence
Read more
Venezuela sends over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Cuba
The humanitarian cargo, which would be delivered by a vessel belonging to ALBA, set off to Cuba upon orders from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Read more
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Read more
Draft appeal on escalation near Venezuela borders submitted to State Duma — Russian MP
The Committee has proposed that the Council of the State Duma add the draft appeal to the agenda of the November 11 plenary session, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Russia's ownership of Kuril Islands not up for debate — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin follows the media reports
Read more
Bill to end US shutdown passes procedural vote in Senate
The document was supported by 60 senators
Read more
Number of countries opting for Russian-made weapons growing — Lavrov
They have proved their efficiency compared with similar weapons and systems manufactured in Western countries, noted Russian Foreign Minister
Read more
Russian presidential envoy doubts BBC’s performance will improve after leadership change
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the corporation’s new leadership would likely make more effort to avoid being caught in overt distortions of facts
Read more
Russian army eliminates Ukrainian soldiers in Volchye with captured machine guns — shooter
A senior shooter of the 36th Guards Brigade of Battlegroup East noted that Ukrainian soldiers left behind machine guns, assault rifles and explosives produced in NATO countries
Read more
Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah member — media
According to the report, the drone fired two missiles at the car on the southern highway between As-Sarafand and Al-Baisariyah
Read more
US insists Hungary’s waiver from sanctions only for year — Reuters
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto earlier said that the country "has received an indefinite exemption from sanctions," "but a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year," the agency says
Read more
Valdai Club’s Istanbul Conference to bring together over 40 experts from various countries
The goal of the Asian Valdai Conference is to analyze the role and development prospects of Eurasia at a time when the world is undergoing constant and multidirectional change
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day
Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
EU expects Russian response to visas’ restrictions to harm national interests — diplomat
"They should dream on, because the retaliatory measures would follow but they would be taken, first of all, based on our national interests," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Hamas notifies mediators about its readiness to withdraw from Israel-controlled Gaza areas
Senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan also noted that the organization is set to settle the problem of returning remains of Israeli hostages as soon as possible
Read more
Russian army eliminates two Ukrainian platoons while liberating Novoye — source
The source said that assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army, sliced through the liberated settlement of Novonikolayevka
Read more
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Read more
Ukraine’s presidential election certain to take place in 2026 — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov explained that the United States needed a "different, more acceptable candidate" for the position of Ukraine’s leader
Read more
Ukrainians should follow Putin, Lukashenko to save lives, identity — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that the attitude toward Ukrainians in European countries has recently deteriorated, as evidenced by local media reports and public opinion polls
Read more
Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began
Pete Hegseth added that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by
Read more
Ukrainian troops seek to unblock only way out of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that the Russian troops are methodically repelling the attacks
Read more