Trump threatens to sue BBC for $1 billion — BBC

LONDON, November 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened the BBC with a $1 billion lawsuit if the British Broadcasting Corporation does not remove the program featuring his edited speech by November 14, BBC reported quoting a letter from the law team of the American president.

The Panorama program, which the BBC aired last October, spliced two parts of one of Trump's speeches together so he appeared to be encouraging the Capitol Hill riot of January 2021, although in fact he was talking about the need to protest peacefully.

The scandal pushed BBC bigwigs Tim Davey and Deborah Turness to resign.