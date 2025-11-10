EU finance ministers will not decide on expropriation of Russian assets on November 13

BRUSSELS, November 10. /TASS/. The EU finance ministers will review proposals of the European Commission on expropriation of Russian assets under the "reparation loan" scheme at the scheduled meeting in Brussels on November 13 but no practical decisions will be made there," a EU source told reporters.

"Proposals of the European Commission on funding for Ukraine within the 'reparation loan' framework will be discussed at the forthcoming Ecofin [Economic and Financial Affairs Council] meeting," the source said. "No practical decisions will be made; the discussion is preliminary in its nature within the framework of preparations of the decisions of the EU summit in December," he added.

The European Commission has at the moment "only two" real opportunities to provide Kiev with financing at the level of about 140 bln euros in 2026-2027, the source said. These are the expropriation of immobilized Russian assets or raising these funds on the financial market in the form of the European loan, with interest to be paid by EU countries.