Oreshnik missile system to be moved around Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Oreshnik missile system won’t remain static once it is placed on combat duty in Belarus in December, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We will not disclose any details. This is a mobile complex; it will never stay in one place. It will be put on patrol at certain sites and, if necessary, strike from a certain direction," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Lukashenko pointed out that the US still alleges that it does not have accurate information about the presence or absence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. "The Americans still claim that they do not know whether we have [tactical nuclear] weapons or not. Well, fine, let them think what they want. We warned them. We are not saying how many, where, how... That's our business. They are in a safe place," the president said.

The Belarusian leader recalled that the weapons had been "serviced once again": they were taken to Russia, serviced, and returned with the latest modernizations. "We cannot disclose all this, not so much for our people, but for those abroad," the head of state emphasized. Lukashenko has repeatedly stated that the decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus and plans to deploy the Oreshnik missile were motivated by national security and defense concerns.

On March 25, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, at Minsk's request, Moscow would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, similar to what the US has been doing for a long time in its allies' territories. On April 25, 2024, Lukashenko announced that several dozen nuclear munitions were already in Belarus. According to the security guarantee agreement within the framework of the Union State, which took effect on March 13, 2025, after the exchange of ratification instruments, both parties consider Russia’s nuclear weapons an important factor in preventing nuclear and conventional military conflicts, as well as a means of deterrence. The use of these weapons would be an extreme and necessary measure.