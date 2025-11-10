West seeks to turn Iran into one of its satellites — Iranian security chief

TEHRAN, November 10. /TASS/. The West is using the narrative around Iran’s nuclear program to justify putting the republic under its thumb, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Ali Larijani said.

"It is now absolutely obvious that the [Iranian] nuclear dossier was nothing but a pretext. A pretext for hostility against the Iranian people. After the war (the 12-day war with Israel in June - TASS), they have been saying that we need to discuss missiles, their range, and Iran’s role in the region. This approach is a clear sign that America and the West are seeking domination. Why else would they care about the range of Iranian missiles," he told a conference titled "We and the West in Ayatollah Khamenei’s World Outlook."

He vowed that Iran will never bow to threats, will not yield to the West’s attempts to establish its hegemony in the Middle East and will not indulge in empty talk.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. On September 23, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that further talks with the United States do not meet the country’s national interests.