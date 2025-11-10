Security services prevent major terror attack in north India — newspaper

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. Indian security agencies have prevented a major terrorist attack in the northern state of Haryana plotted by supporters of the Pakistan-based radical extremist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the Times of India reported, citing the police.

During a joint operation, "police in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have uncovered a large cache of explosives and weapons from a rented accommodation in Faridabad" and arrested three suspects accused of plotting a terrorist attack with homemade explosive devices on an assignment from JeM.

"According to officials, 360 kg of highly inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, was seized from the apartment, alongside a substantial haul of arms and bomb-making components," the newspaper said.

"The recovery includes an assault rifle with three magazines, 83 live cartridges, a pistol with eight live rounds, two empty cartridges, two additional magazines, 12 suitcases and a bucket filled with the explosive substance, 20 timers, four batteries, remotes, five kilograms of heavy metal, and a walkie-talkie set," it noted.

"Police believe the materials were meant to be used for large-scale terror strikes," the Times of India added.

Currently, a large-scale counterterrorist operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir on apprehending and arresting the abettors of JeM and the radical group Lashkar-e-Taiba (outlawed in Russia) which closely interacts with it. They are held responsible for the April 22 attack on tourists in the town of Pahalgam in northern India which killed 26 civilians.

On May 7-10, the Indian armed forces, within the framework of Operation Sindoor, delivered projectile strikes on JeM infrastructure in the Pakistan-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir union territory. Pakistan delivered retaliatory strikes. On May 10, the sides confirmed information about achieving a ceasefire agreement. According to Indian officials, Operation Sindoor was suspended but not completed.