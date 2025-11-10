MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Ukrainians who do not want the Kiev regime to continue conducting experiments on them should follow the leaders of Russia and Belarus, since in those countries Ukrainians are not treated as second-rate people, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, said.

He noted that the attitude toward Ukrainians in European countries has recently deteriorated, as evidenced by local media reports and public opinion polls. Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on the other hand, invited Ukrainians to move to Belarus. "In this context, Lukashenko’s proposal to Ukrainians is very timely. In the Republic of Belarus, they will not be treated as second-rate people or cannon fodder to be sent back to the battlefield. However, the reaction of the illegitimate [Vladimir] Zelensky is quite predictable," Medvedchuk wrote in his opinion piece on Smotrim.ru media platform.

Medvedchuk went on to say that Zelensky "sold Ukrainians as cannon fodder and thinks that Lukashenko wants to steal his goods, since he [Zelensky] considers them his slaves." Zelensky approved of the artificial selection carried out by the collective West "to breed a new type of Ukrainians intended to destroy Russians," the politician added. "They are banned to remember the Russian language and history; they now have a fake church and culture. They are being turned into mankurts, disposable robots who are deemed unworthy of being fully human," Medvedchuk said.

"This is why Lukashenko’s proposal is a direct route to saving lives and preserving the identity of Ukrainians, since in Belarus no one will experiment on them or try to breed a race of militant Banderites. But Ukrainians have one other option besides their Belarusian brothers, who will not turn them into second-rate people. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russians and Ukrainians are one people," Medvedchuk noted.

In this context, the politician recalled the regions that returned to Russia exercised their right to self-determination. "If Ukrainians do not want the experiments, the street raids, the brainwashing, and being sent to their deaths to continue, they should choose Russia, together with the historically Russian territories that make up the majority of Ukraine. At the same time, such a decision must be entirely voluntary and conscious," he emphasized.

"The current illegitimate authorities of Ukraine do not defend the people but their own unlimited power. To dismantle the concentration camp the country has become, it is necessary to undergo demilitarization and denazification, and this is above all in the interests of the Ukrainian people, who have long needed a peaceful and dignified life. The statements made by Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin send a clear signal that neither in Russia nor in the Republic of Belarus are Ukrainians considered second-rate people who must die for the interests of the collective West," Medvedchuk concluded.