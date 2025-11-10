Ukraine loses one GW of electricity generation in overnight explosions

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Ukraine lost one gigawatt (GW) of electricity generation in the explosions that hit the country's power plants overnight from November 7 to 8, the Evropeiskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing an unnamed government official.

"The energy grid lost at least one GW of electricity generation. Some of it has already been restored, some will be restored in the near future, but part of the capacity cannot be quickly recovered," he said.

The Ukrainian authorities have recently refrained from specifying the country’s electrical output. Earlier, Kiev admitted that Ukraine had lost about 9 GW of electricity generation, that is, some 50% of its generating capacity. In winter, Ukraine needs to maintain power generation at around 13 GW, raising it to 18 GW during peak loads.

Ukraine’s Centerenergy power generating company reported on November 8 that all of the country’s state-run thermal power plants had stopped operating.