US Senate to vote on bill to end shutdown within hours — Politico

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. Republicans and Democrats in the US Senate Congress have "reached a deal" on a bill to resume the partially suspended operations of the federal government, with a vote on it expected within hours, the Politico newspaper reported.

According to its sources, lawmakers from both parties are prepared to support funding for the federal government’s operations until January 30, 2026. Additionally, the document will allocate funds for the entire 2026 fiscal year for the operations of "the Department of Agriculture and the FDA, the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction projects, and the operations of Congress."

As detailed in the publication, senators have agreed to use the previously House-approved bill on resuming government funding as the basis.

The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare.