BBC director general resigns amid criticism over doctoring Trump’s video

LONDON, November 9. /TASS/. BBC Director General Tim Davie has resigned amid the scandal over editing a speech by US President Donald Trump.

"I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years. This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days," Davie, who has headed the BBC since 2020, said in a statement.

"Like all public organizations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision," he stated. "There have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Along with Davie, BBC CEO of New Deborah Turness also resigned.

The Daily Telegraph said on November 3 that a BBC Panorama documentary aired in October 2024 ahead of the presidential election in the United States had misled viewers by splicing two parts of Donald Trump’s speech together. The broadcast showed Trump saying he would walk with his supporters to the Capitol before the riots on January 6, 2021, urging them to "fight like hell." However, it omitted a section of the speech where Trump urged the crowd "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.".