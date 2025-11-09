Israel doesn’t want Turkish military to participate in int’l stabilization force in Gaza

TEL AVIV, November 9. /TASS/. Israel objects to the Turkish military’s participation in the future international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told a briefing.

"There will be no Turkish boots on the ground int eh present, in the past, in the future, specifically in the international stabilization force [in the Palestinian enclave]," she said.

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the establishment of temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces there. On October 9, Israeli and Hamas agreed on the implementation of the first stage of Trump’s peace plan and the ceasefire agreement came into force on October 10.