BEIRUT, November 9. /TASS/. Syria’s President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa has pledged to continue efforts to have Western sanctions completely lifted.

"We have entered the final stage of struggle against unfair sanctions, which will end in their complete removal," the Al Nahar newspaper quoted him as saying. "It is essential for establishing cooperation with other countries, for stability and economic recovery."

According to the newspaper, al-Sharaa, who is on a visit to the United States, said this at a meeting with representatives of Syrian diaspora in North America. "You have a unique opportunity to take part in the country’s recovery along with other Syria’s sons and daughters," he emphasized.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani, who accompanies al-Sharaa on the visit, said in turn that 2026 has been declared "the year of Syria’s development." According to al-Sheibani, the Damascus government "is working to invite Syrian organizations abroad to join post-war reconstruction projects."

Al-Sharaa will be received by US President Donald Trump on November 10. The talks are expected to yield an agreement on the Syrian interim government’s joining the Western coalition to fight the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia). As US Special Envoy for the Middle East Tom Barrack said earlier this document will strengthen the Damascus administration’s legitimacy and open up a path to bilateral military cooperation.

Issues of Syria’s economic recovery are expected to top the agenda of the US-Syrian talks. According to the World Bank’s estimated, some $216 billion will be needed to restore Syria’s economy after the 14-year-long conflict, with the sum surpassing the country’s GDP by ten times.