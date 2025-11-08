Pakistan intends to expand political, military and economic ties with Turkey — PM

ISLAMABAD, November 8. /TASS/. Pakistan intends to expand its partnership with Turkey in all areas of mutual interest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku, the press service of the head of the Pakistani cabinet said in a statement.

"The prime minister emphasized Pakistan's commitment to transform long-standing fraternal relations with Turkey into an expanded partnership covering the political, defense, trade, investment and humanitarian spheres," the statement read.

The two leaders "agreed to continue close cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their common desire to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and throughout the Muslim world."

Sharif and Erdogan came to Baku to participate in a military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the victory in a 44-day war in Karabakh. Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, General Asim Munir was also present at the talks.