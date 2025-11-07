Budapest summit blocked by Russia's unwillingness to "stop" at Ukraine, Trump says

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. The main obstacle to US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest is Russia's unwillingness to "stop" and cease fighting in Ukraine, Trump said during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House.

"The basic dispute is they just don't want to stop yet. And I think they will," Trump said, when asked what prevents the summit from taking place in Budapest.

Earlier, he said that holding a Russian-American summit continues to be discussed.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump said that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. Later, the summit was postponed because the parties could not agree on their positions to achieve a meaningful result on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Washington said the meeting will take place when the right conditions are created.

On Friday, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Budapest summit would be required by both sides at a certain stage, but the leaders' meeting should be preceded by scrupulous work.