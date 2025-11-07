Russian oil, gas supplies vitally important for Hungary — Orban

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Deliveries of oil and gas from Russia are vitally important for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

"That will be one of the issues for today to explain clearly what would be the consequences for the Hungarian people and for the Hungarian economy not to get oil and gas from Russia, because we are supplied by pipelines," Orban said.

"Pipeline is not an ideological political issue. It's a physical reality, because we don't have port," Orban noted. "So we will negotiate on that point. It's vital for us anyway," he added.