Dutch to give up control over Nexperia if chip supplies from China resume — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. The Dutch government is ready to suspend its control over chipmaker Nexperia, owned by the Chinese concern Wingtech, if supplies of chips from China resume, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to the sources, the Dutch side will take this step if the chip assembly plant in the Chinese city of Dongguan resumes supplying critical components. If chip exports from China resume and the financial issues are resolved, the Netherlands could relinquish control of Nexperia as early as next week.

"Given the constructive nature of our talks with the Chinese authorities, the Netherlands trusts that the supply of chips from China to Europe and the rest of the world will reach Nexperia’s customers over the coming days," Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans said as quoted by Bloomberg.

Earlier, Nexperia's press service reported that its Dongguan plant was ignoring instructions from its Dutch headquarters and not functioning properly.

On October 29, Nexperia suspended deliveries of semiconductor plates to its Chinese plant due to a disagreement over payment terms. The company stated that its facilities in Europe and Asia, with the exception of China, were operating normally and continued to meet its standards.

On October 12, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that the Availability of Goods Act (a Dutch law that empowers the government to secure essential goods during national emergencies) had been invoked against Nexperia.

Two days later, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled to remove Nexperia CEO Zhang Xuezheng from his duties and appoint an interim director in his place. All shares of Nexperia Holding except one share were transferred to an independent manager.

As Bloomberg reported, in response China imposed export restrictions against Nexperia, prohibiting the company's Chinese subsidiary and its subcontractors from exporting some components outside the country. On November 4, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated that the Dutch authorities bear full responsibility for the disruption of global semiconductor supplies caused by their interference in Nexperia's affairs.