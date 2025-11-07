EU suspends Georgia from security, crime-fighting projects — TV

TBILISI, November 7. /TASS/. The European Union has suspended Georgia’s participation in EU-funded regional projects on security and organized crime, according to a letter from EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, addressed to the country’s foreign ministry, which was obtained by the Rustavi 2 television channel.

"Due to exceptional circumstances in Georgia and in accordance with the European Council’s conclusion of June 27, 2024, which resulted in the de facto suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process, I inform you that Georgia’s participation in subsequent EU-funded regional projects on security and organized crime has been suspended," the letter addressed to First Deputy Foreign Minister George Zurabashvili.

As Herczynski clarifies in the letter, this concerns three projects: combating organized crime in the Eastern Partnership with the support of Europol, cooperation in combating organized crime (TOPCOP II), and the EU drug monitoring project (EU4MD II). Georgia’s suspension from the programs came into effect on October 15 and applies to representatives of the Georgian Interior Ministry and Justice Ministry.