Orban hopes for Russia-US summit in Budapest

BUDAPEST, November 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proceeds from the premise that Budapest will host the previously announced Russia-US peace summit and is ready to hold a phone conversation, if necessary, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When replying to journalists’ questions onboard his plane heading to Washington, Orban was asked, among other things, when was the last time he had a phone conversation with Putin. The Hungarian head of government said that it was on October 17, when a potential meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US was announced. "Since then, there has been no need but, if necessary, we’ll certainly talk," the MTI news agency quoted Orban as saying.

He noted that this would not create "any political or personal problems" for him. "I am not trapped like Western countries which have destroyed relations with Russia over the past three years and are incapable of negotiating. Hungary has an advantageous, let’s say, a flexible position," the premier noted.

Orban also expressed hope that the Russia-US summit in Budapest will take place after all. According to him, related "important issues have not yet been coordinated but talks are underway."

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.

On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks. Later, the meeting was postponed indefinitely.