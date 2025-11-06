Orban hopes to secure exemption for Hungary from US anti-Russian sanctions

BUDAPEST, November 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hopes to secure an exemption for his country from US sanctions imposed on Russian oil and gas companies Rosneft and Lukoil, he will try to convince US President Donald Trump of the need for the waiver at their meeting at the White House on October 7.

"All diplomatic negotiations are difficult, but I expect friendly and easy negotiations," the Prime Minister said, talking to Hungarian reporters on board his plane en route to Washington.

They asked the Prime Minister whether Hungary could secure an exemption from restrictions on energy supplies from Russia.

"The stakes are high, but the negotiations won't be difficult because I know the President, and he knows me. We're familiar with the subject matter, we just need to reach an agreement," MTI quoted Orban as saying.

Responding to the comment that he had already approached Trump with such a request, but the US leader hadn't yet given a positive answer, Orban replied: "What happened before or after doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is that when an agreement is reached, we'll shake hands."

Orban expressed hope that the American leader would recognize the need to grant Hungary waivers from sanctions, as it would be unable to meet its oil and gas needs without supplies from Russia.

"If we agree on it, the Hungarian economy and 90% of Hungarian households will be saved. If we fail to achieve this, both the economy and families will face difficult times," the Prime Minister stressed.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries in a new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which will take full effect on November 21. The United States believes the restrictions are intended to put pressure on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. The Hungarian government noted that new US sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies could harm the interests of Hungary, which continues to receive the bulk of its energy supplies from Russia under long-term contracts.