MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. Western countries are willing to provoke a crisis at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to harm Russia, fully aware that such actions would also cause substantial damage to Ukraine and European countries, according to Stepan Kuvachev, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region.

"The administrations of Western countries and their accomplices have become aware of plans to carry out sabotage at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Ukrainian operatives, acting under the directives of their foreign backers, are prepared to undertake the most reckless measures," Kuvachev told TASS. "Those orchestrating these actions not only recognize the potential for mass casualties but are intentionally seeking them. Their goal appears to be the destruction of two-thirds of Ukraine’s territory and serious harm to Europe, all in an effort to undermine Russia," Kuvachev stated. He further emphasized that these aggressive ambitions stem from setbacks in anti-Russian policies and recent successes of the Russian military in the ongoing special military operation.