Paul Biya sworn in for eighth term as Cameroon’s President

PRETORIA, November 6. /TASS/. The winner of last month's presidential election in Cameroon, Paul Biya, has taken the oath of office and assumed the presidency for the eighth time, with his inauguration being broadcast live by Actu Cameroun.

"I will do everything in my power to continue to deserve the trust that the people of Cameroon have placed in me," he said. The 92-year-old Biya's current term is set to end in 2032. He has been in power for 43 consecutive years.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the capital Yaounde, at the new national parliament building, which bears the long-standing politician’s own name - the Paul Biya Glass Palace. The city was decorated with banners thanking voters for their support.

Twelve candidates ran in the October 12 presidential election. Biya secured 53.66% of the vote. The opposition leader, Bakary Issa Tchiroma, who garnered 35.19%, has rejected the results and maintains that he was the true victor. Last weekend, Tchiroma fled the country and sought refuge in neighboring Nigeria.

Biya rose to political power in 1975, when he became the country’s prime minister. In November 1982, he ascended to the presidency following the unexpected resignation of his predecessor Ahmadou Ahidjo. He has emerged victorious in every presidential election since. Biya is the world's oldest head of state, but ranks second in longevity to Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has been in power for over 46 years.