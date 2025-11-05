Belarusian Security Council warns of weapons in Ukraine spreading across CIS space

MINSK, November 5. /TASS/. More than 150,000 pieces of various weaponry have fallen into the hands of the civilian population and illegal armed groups in Ukraine, and there is no doubt that they will spread across the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) sooner or later, Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich stated.

"The problem of large numbers of weapons amassing in Ukraine cannot but cause concern. Today, the population of Ukraine possesses over 150,000 units of various weapons, in the hands of civilians and various illegal armed groups that are being trained to carry out operations on Belarusian territory and elsewhere," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Volfovich added that "sooner or later, these weapons will begin to spread across the CIS territory, especially after the conclusion of the special military operation." The Belarusian Security Council secretary appealed to his colleagues from the CIS countries, requesting that they draw attention to this problem on international platforms and in their contacts with representatives of the United States and other Western nations.

On November 5, Volfovich took part in the 13th annual meeting of security council secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, which took place in Moscow.