Mamdani clenches victory as New York City mayor

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic candidate, declared victory in the New York City mayoral race.

"On January 1, I will be sworn in as the mayor of New York City," the leading US TV channels quoted Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor-elect, as saying.

In an address to his supporters, Mamdani pledged to make the megapolis a better place for the working people. Also, he said he "will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like [US President Donald] Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks."

New York City is currently led by Eric Adams who initially vied for reelection as an independent candidate but, in September, he announced he was dropping his bid.