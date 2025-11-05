US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit — Reuters

UN, November 5. /TASS/. The United States has proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Reuters news agency, which saw the document, reported.

The draft resolution would also lift sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab. It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the U.S., France or Britain to be adopted.

On November 1, the Axios portal reported that al-Sharaa, during a visit to Washington, is expected to sign documents on Syria's entry into the international coalition led by the United States to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

On May 14, Trump held talks with al-Sharaa in Riyadh and said that Washington will begin lifting sanctions that have been imposed on Damascus for decades. On July 1, he abolished unilateral restrictions against Syria.

On October 15, al-Sharaa paid a working visit to Russia, during which he had his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin. During the 2.5 hour-negotiations, the politician talked about the desire of Damascus to "restart" relations with Moscow.