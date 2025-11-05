{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit — Reuters

The draft resolution would also lift sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab, according to the report

UN, November 5. /TASS/. The United States has proposed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Reuters news agency, which saw the document, reported.

The draft resolution would also lift sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab. It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the U.S., France or Britain to be adopted.

On November 1, the Axios portal reported that al-Sharaa, during a visit to Washington, is expected to sign documents on Syria's entry into the international coalition led by the United States to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

On May 14, Trump held talks with al-Sharaa in Riyadh and said that Washington will begin lifting sanctions that have been imposed on Damascus for decades. On July 1, he abolished unilateral restrictions against Syria.

On October 15, al-Sharaa paid a working visit to Russia, during which he had his first meeting with President Vladimir Putin. During the 2.5 hour-negotiations, the politician talked about the desire of Damascus to "restart" relations with Moscow.

Tags
SyriaUnited States
US nuclear aircraft carrier enters port in South Korea
The aircraft carrier is accompanied by a missile cruiser and two destroyers equipped with the Aegis system
Read more
Albania, Moldova, Ukraine, Montenegro may joint EU by 2030 — foreign policy chief
Enlargement is an investment in a stable Europe and the majority of our citizens recognize this, noted Kaja Kallas
Read more
Hegseth says US destroyed boat used for drug trafficking in Pacific Ocean
Two people on board were killed, Pentagon Chief added
Read more
Top airport officials resign after fatal crash of French jet in Moscow
Director General of Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport and his deputy resigned following the jet crash that Monday killed four people, among them Total CEO Christophe de Margerie
Read more
Potential US invasion of Venezuela won’t be an easy walk, Russian expert warns
According to him, Venezuela’s army possesses weapons systems, including Russian-made Su-30MK fighter jets, Chinese anti-ship missiles, and the Iranian "mosquito fleet" of fast boats, that can strike a telling blow at the US Navy
Read more
Russia wants to maintain friendly relations with all world nations — Putin
Despite today’s difficulties, problems, and tragedies, and, regrettably, there are quite a lot of them, only such impulses will originate from Russia, noted Russian President
Read more
POW from Krasnoarmeysk says Ukrainian soldiers can only survive if surrender
Vyacheslav Krevenko said he has neither moral nor physical strength
Read more
Pope calls for detente between Venezuela, US through dialogue
"I believe violence never brings victory," the pontiff said
Read more
Russia has a lot of trues friends, said Putin
They represent the intellectual, creative and business elite of different countries, noted Russian President
Read more
Russia expects 30% growth in tourist exchanges with China in 2025
The figure will be 3.5 million trips
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian forces
The Su-35S is capable of effectively gaining air superiority and destroying ground and naval targets day and night in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet in Beijing
Last time the two met during the Russian Prime Minister's visit to China on December 20, 2023
Read more
No plans to develop nuclear weapons — South Korean defense chief
South Korea joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, also noted Ahn Gyu-back
Read more
Western countries continue repressions against Russian media — Permanent Mission
"We have to admit that the global media space continues to face serious challenges and is subject to dangerous fragmentation. Repression of Russian journalists and the media in the West continues unabated, especially in the Baltic countries," Evgeny Uspenskiy said
Read more
Russia to launch nuclear system with closed fuel cycle in 2030 — Putin
Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation, the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian troops attempting breakthrough toward Grishino
Russian troops eliminated all involved personnel
Read more
Russia may demand compensation from Europe for financing Ukraine, Finnish politician says
Armando Mema remarked that peace will remain out of reach until Europeans abandon their arrogance
Read more
US to carry out test launch of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile
The first Minuteman III ICBMs of the Minuteman missile family were developed in the late 1960s and have been in US service since the 1970s
Read more
Bitcoin and Ethereum slump
As of 11:18 p.m. Moscow time on November 4, bitcoin declined by 6.57% to $99,671,000. By 11:50 p.m. Moscow time, bitcoin fell to $100.6694,000
Read more
Orlan drone supplies skyrocketing — Russian defense minister
According to Sergey Shoigu, the quantity of procured and upgraded armament supplied under the government defense order increased by 1.8 times
Read more
Russia defending its sovereignty as it did in 1612, said Putin
This holiday was established to commemorate a great feat by our people, who, over four centuries ago, rose up in defense of our Motherland's independence, noted Russian President
Read more
Kremlin expects US to explain Trump’s remarks on nuclear tests — spokesman
Moscow insists "that all countries adhere to their commitments under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia to grant China Friendly standard national status
Nikita Kondratiev, Director of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Ministry of Economic Development, said this implies the availability of information in Chinese, staff training, adaptation of services and products
Read more
EU intends to admit new countries on "probation" without full membership rights — EC
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos justified this proposal by expressing fear that new countries could allegedly become a "Trojan horse for Russia"
Read more
EC recommends to start EU accession talks with Ukraine by end of 2025 again
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos emphasized that Kiev has fulfilled all the criteria for this
Read more
Russia calls on UN for impartiality, human control over AI — Permanent Mission
"We consider it important to support and develop multilingual formats for the presentation of materials, to improve the work of UN Web TV, in particular, in the context of the use of metadata," Evgeny Uspenskiy said
Read more
Russia determined to remain world’s second-largest arms exporter — official
According to Yevtushenko, with countries such as France and South Korea seeking to ramp up their exports, it won’t be easy to achieve that goal, but it’s possible
Read more
Burevestnik’s range outstrips all other known missile systems — Putin
"It has high precision and hits its targets in designated time," Russian leader added
Read more
Oreshkin to lead Russian delegation to G20 summit
The delegation will also include Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov and Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin
Read more
CIS Security Council secretaries to mull threats, West’s ideological expansion
It is expected that chairmanship of Russia’s Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu is also to hold bilateral meetings with the colleagues from Azerbaijan, Armenia and Belarus
Read more
Ukraine loses about 1,300 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Units of Battlegroups North hit the forces of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, and two territorial defense brigades near Alexyeyevka, Andreyevka, Proletarskoye, Novaya Sech, and Korchakovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Former US vice president Dick Cheney dies at age 84
It happened surrounded by his family
Read more
Explosion reported in northern Ukrainian city of Sumy
An air raid warning is currently in effect in parts of the Sumy Region
Read more
Conflict with Russia to end when Kiev has no one left to throw at front — Ukrainian MP
Artyom Dmitruk pointed out that by taking such heavy losses, Ukraine is destroying its future
Read more
Finland seeks peace after running out of money due to support for Ukraine — politician
The Yle media outlet reported on November 3 that Stubb had suggested President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States should meet on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa
Read more
Russia has no intentions of attacking NATO, EU member states — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov added that Moscow is ready to consolidate this position in future security guarantees for this part of Eurasia
Read more
Work on new generation of nuclear-powered missiles underway — Putin
"Their velocity will be thrice as high as the speed of the sound, and they will ne hypersonic in the future," the president said
Read more
Hamas to hand over bodies of one more Israeli hostage
Transfer will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time
Read more
Russia, China to continue boosting energy cooperation
Read more
Questions from Russians for Direct Line with Putin to be collected using AI — Kremlin
"We will begin collecting citizens' questions in two weeks," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Two Russian Northern Fleet warships call at Venezuelan port
During the port call, the crews of the Russian ships will be given an opportunity to rest after the long-distance voyage and see local sights
Read more
Energy facility in Ukraine’s Odessa Region suffers significant damage
According to the report, repairs will take time
Read more
The more the West spends on Kiev, the more land Russia will retake — Medvedev
The Russian politician called Ukrainian officials who have squandered billions of dollars of Western funding in the past few years `bloodthirsty Kiev clowns’
Read more
Russia points out destructive activities of some multinational IT corporations to UN
Such corporations set their own moderation rules and applying shadow bans, creating the risks of fragmentation of the digital space, spokesperson for Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Evgeny Uspenskiy said
Read more
Reconnaissance and attack drones to arrive for Russian Army from 2019
According to the defence ministry, the Russian Army annually gets over 300 short-range aircraft
Read more
US nuclear aircraft carrier enters port in South Korea
The aircraft carrier is accompanied by a missile cruiser and two destroyers equipped with the Aegis system
Read more
Russia, China raise share of payments in national currencies to 99.1% — minister
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Moscow and Beijing had raised the share of payments in national currencies to 99%
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill seven civilians in past week, said Russian official
Over 60 people, including 4 children, suffered injuries, noted Miroshnik
Read more
Mexican city mayor gunned down during Day of Dead after receiving threats from cartels
According to the country’s Security Council, law enforcement detained two individuals and another assailant was killed
Read more
Russian water polo players cleared for international tournaments from 2026
World Aquatics is the first organization to clear Russian athletes to compete as neutral in team sports
Read more
There were three crew members on board UPS plane that crashed in US — company
UPS logistics said it had no confirmation of any injuries or deaths on the plane
Read more
Putin awards developers of Burevestnik and Poseidon
"I want to thank you and all the scientific and industrial labor collectives - and these are tens of thousands of people who participated in the creation of this powerful, effective, unique weapon," the president noted
Read more
Number of people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan rises to 860 — WHO
The World Health Organization confirms at least 22 fatalities
Read more
China willing to align development strategies with Russia — Chinese Premier
The parties are in favor of expanding cooperation mechanisms and increasing investment in bilateral cooperation
Read more
Hungary will not let Ukraine become EU member — top diplomat
Issues of the European Union enlargement require unanimity among all of its member states, noted Peter Szijjarto
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 225 casualties in Dimitrov over past day — Russia’s top brass
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed two armored vehicles, a mortar and a pickup truck
Read more
Trump again nominates Jared Isaacman to head NASA
Jared Isaacman’s "astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA," the president said
Read more
Putin visits the Orthodox Russia — National Unity Day exhibition
This this year, the exhibition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
Read more
EU Council approves payment of 1.8 bln euros to Ukraine
The Council pointed out that "this amount reflects Ukraine’s successful completion of nine steps required for the fifth disbursement, as well as one outstanding step from the fourth disbursement"
Read more
Ukraine to receive three billion dollars from Russia December 24
Read more
Energy facilities suffer damage in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Specialists are checking the extent of the damage done to the facilities
Read more
Washington’s NATO envoy tells Zelensky of need to end Ukraine conflict
The peace achieved through the efforts of President Trump is the only viable path forward, said Matthew Whitaker
Read more
NATO spy ship operated where Burevestnik tests were conducted — Putin
"Let them see," the president said
Read more
Russia can retain its sovereignty, statehood through national unity — Putin
Russian President noted that those who are present at the ceremony have done much to preserve Russia’s statehood
Read more
Burevestnik, Poseidon creation has historical significance for entire XXI century — Putin
The president noted that the creation of Burevestnik and Poseidon are closely linked
Read more
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing
This meeting marks the conclusion of the prime minister's two-day visit to China
Read more
EU to feel Russia's response to possible asset confiscation — deputy foreign minister
"Public refusal to respect the property rights of the Russian Federation will lead to a collapse of trust in the European financial sector," Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Vucic says will not recognize Kosovo, impose sanctions on Russia for EU membership
According to Vucic, pressure on Serbia is purely political
Read more
Russia increases output of Orlan drones several times
Orlan flies for a long time and fulfils more missions than an electric drone
Read more
Poseidon much faster than all modern surface ships — Putin
"Naturally, Poseidon developers has to resolve specific tasks linked with the control of the underwater system," the president said
Read more
Cargo plane crashes in Kentucky — TV
The reasons for the incident have not yet been announced, according to ABC
Read more
Putin lays flowers at monument to Minin, Pozharsky on Moscow’s Red Square
The ceremony was also attended by representatives of religious, public and youth organizations
Read more
Ukrainian army launches over 110 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
Civilians were injured in the attacks
Read more
Mexico's Charge d'Affaires ordered to leave Peru as soon as possible
Earlier, Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Mexico due to the fact that former Prime Minister Betsy Chavez, accused of organizing a coup, is taking refuge in the Mexican embassy in Lima
Read more
Elimination of Ukrainian commandoes shows Russian military’s good awareness — expert
On November 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that all 11 members of the Ukrainian commando team were liquidated immediately after their helicopter landing approximately one kilometer northwest of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit — Reuters
The draft resolution would also lift sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab, according to the report
Read more
Suicidal to break through Russia’s encirclement in Krasnoarmeysk — Ukrainian soldier
According to the Ukrainian serviceman, his unit asked the military command to get out, and they replied that the situation would improve, but in the end, nothing was done
Read more
Nigerian chief of defense staff rejects US accusations of persecuting Christians
According to Oluyede, Nigeria’s armed forces are working tirelessly to eradicate terrorism and improve national security
Read more
Venezuelan president praises comprehensive relations with Russia
According to him, ties between Venezuela and Russia are a perfect example of cooperation because "the Russian people, led by President Putin, respect" their partners
Read more
US reconnaissance aircraft patrolled airspace over Black Sea — Flightradar
The aircraft took off from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the UK, flew over the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, then flew over the Black Sea past Crimea and turned back
Read more
Three people killed, 11 injured in UPS plane crash in Kentucky — governor
Andy Beshear added that currently two people who could have been at the crash site are missing
Read more
Israel receives remains of one more hostage — PM’s office
According to the PM’s office, the remains were transferred via the Red Cross
Read more
Over 900 drones enter service in Russia since 2012
Among them are the Forpost and Inokhodets reconnaissance-and-combat unmanned aerial vehicle systems
Read more
French writer Laurent Mauvignier awarded Goncourt Prize
The prize was awarded for his novel ‘La maison vide’ [‘The empty house’ - TASS]
Read more
Situation in DPR’s Dmitrov critical for Ukrainian army — DPR head
Russian forces are successfully advancing toward Seversk and Zvanovka in the DPR, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
Mass production of Oreshnik systems underway — Putin
"All our plans for the development of promising weapons systems, for the development of the defense sector, for equipping the Russian army and Navy with state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles are being implemented," he said
Read more
Russia understands problems Serbia is faced with — Kremlin spokesman
Moscow understands that Belgrade is now facing unprecedented pressure, noted Peskov
Read more
Preparations for Direct Line with Russian President in full swing — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that this is difficult process
Read more
Russian air defenses down 204 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 94,936 drones, 635 missile systems, 25,837 tanks and other armored combat vehicles
Read more
World's crypto exchanges liquidate $2 bln of positions of over 473,000 traders during day
Most of the liquidations occurred in the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum, according the Coinglass platform
Read more
Creator of Labubu Toys enters top ten of China’s richest billionaires — Forbes
Her fortune is estimated at $22.3 billion
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
American actress Diane Ladd dies at 89 — The Hollywood Reporter
The cause of death has not been disclosed
Read more
New Israeli ambassador Oded Joseph arrives in Moscow — embassy
As the ambassador stressed during the meeting, direct ties between the peoples of Russia and Israel are very valuable
Read more
Press review: Slovakia joins Hungary and Czech bloc as South Korea eyes Northern Sea Route
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 1st
Read more
Belgium, Italy, France against transferring Russian assets to Kiev — newspaper
Paris and Rome "are concerned about their financial liabilities" if the use of Russian assets is deemed unlawful, the Italian newspaper wrote
Read more
Russian forces received over 1,500 tanks, 22,000 drones in 2023 — Defense Ministry papers
The Armed forces have also received over 12,000 automobile vehicles
Read more
Russian defense chief points to significant increase in drones, ammunition
Sergey Shoigu also pointed that about 540,000 people entered military service under contract in Russia in 2023
Read more
Ukrainians can enter Russia from abroad through two checkpoints
This is a provisional measure aimed at ensuring Russians’ security amid the current geopolitical circumstances
Read more
Nuclear weapons tests weaken international security — IAEA
According to Rafael Grossi, testing in response to others’ tests are a "muscle game" and a desire to demonstrate capabilities
Read more