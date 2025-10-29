Death toll in Gaza from Israeli airstrikes since evening of October 28 tops 100

TUNIS, October 29. /TASS/. The number of people killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the evening of October 28 has reached 104, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry reported.

According to its information, among the victims are 46 children and 20 women. Additionally, 253 Palestinians have reportedly sustained injuries.

The WAFA news agency, citing medical sources, reported that a journalist from a Palestinian newspaper was killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip. According to the agency, Israeli airstrikes destroyed an entire residential block in the Shati camp, located west of Gaza City, resulting in numerous casualties.

On October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of intense strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The decision was made during a meeting with military officials after Israel claimed that Hamas supporters violated the ceasefire by firing at Israeli troops in the Rafah area in southern Gaza. In response, the Israeli military targeted several military sites within the territory. Hamas denied involvement in the Rafah incident and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, with mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed earlier by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire in Gaza went into effect on October 10. By October 13, Hamas and its allies had released 20 Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four deceased captives. Israeli authorities expressed dissatisfaction with the limited return, noting that only four of the 28 bodies held by Hamas had been returned. In the days that followed, Hamas continued to transfer additional bodies of Israeli victims to Israel.