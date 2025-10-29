Trump certain he will meet with Kim Jong Un at some point

WASHINGTON, October 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was certain that he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point.

"At some point I'll be meeting. The schedule is very tight," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way from Japan to South Korea. "We'll come back and we'll, at some point in the not too distant future, meet with North Korea."

He added that he would like to meet with Kim Jong Un and, at some point, to focus on relations with North Korea.

"But I also want to focus on China. I mean, our focus now and tomorrow is on China, and I want to make that the focus," the US leader added.

When asked to comment on North Korea’s test-launch of a strategic cruise missile in the Yellow Sea, Trump said that Pyongyang has been "launching missiles for decades."

"It's another missile that was launched. I always had a very good relationship with them," he said, adding that he "had a really good understanding" with the North Korean leader.