Nigerian Nobel laureate in Literature Soyinka stripped of US entry visa

HARARE, October 28. /TASS/. The United States has revoked the non-immigrant visa of Wole Soyinka, a Nigerian writer and the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, The Cable news portal said, citing Soyinka as saying at a news conference.

According to the writer, he received a letter from the US consulate general in Lagos notifying him that his visa was no longer valid and requesting him to appear at the consulate general for the physical cancellation of the visa. "Additional information became available after the visa was issued," he quoted the letter.

The writer suggested that the reason behind the revocation of his US visa could be his words about US President Donald Trump whom he described as "Idi Amin in white face," referring to the most brutal dictator who was Ugandan president in 1971-1979.

"I have written a lot of plays about Idi Amin. Maybe it is about time I also write about Donald Trump. Literary compliment. Maybe he would reconsider and restore my visa," Soyinka said as quoted by The Cable.