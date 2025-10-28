Foreign ministers of Belarus, Hungary discuss ways to resolve problems in Eastern Europe

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security to discuss countering threats in Eastern Europe, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

They exchanged views on the key issues on the international agenda.

"The main topic of the meeting was the implementation of the decisions reached during the 13th meeting of the Belarusian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held in Minsk on September 10, 2025. The parties also discussed the problem of challenges and threats existing in the Eastern European region, as well as ways to resolve them as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

Ryzhenkov met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the day before. "Topical issues of the development of a bilateral political dialogue and plans for joint events were discussed. Special attention was paid to preparations for an upcoming meeting of the joint board of the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Russia. In addition, the ministers discussed in detail the topic of ensuring regional security in the context of growing tensions on the European continent, as well as its impact on the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.