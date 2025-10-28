US, Japan had 'little conflict,' but countries remained friends — Trump

TOKYO, October 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described the military confrontation between the US and Japan as a "little conflict" and noted that, despite the terrible event, the two countries are now the closest of friends.

"It's amazing that we had a little conflict with Japan. You may have heard about it. After such a horrible thing, the two nations are the closest friends and partners they can be," Trump said at a meeting in Tokyo with representatives of the US and Japanese business communities.

According to the president, the US and Japan are jointly committed to "freedom and democracy."

Trump arrived in Japan on October 27.