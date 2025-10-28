Hungary to continue cooperation with Russia for its energy security — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 28. /TASS/. Hungary will continue cooperation with Russia for the purposes of supporting its energy security and will discuss with the United States the situation evolved after introduction of new US sanctions against Russian companies, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Eurasian security conference in Minsk.

"We continue doing everything possible to guarantee security of energy supplies for our country," Szijjarto said in the video showed by M1 television. He added that Russia is ready for cooperation to that end, while discussing the related issues with Americans is planned for the next week.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban will pay a visit to Washington and will meet US President Donald Trump there, the foreign minister said. "Certainly, we are interested in guaranteeing security of energy supplies to Hungary. All our talks with Americans will be in this direction," he noted.

"We consider natural that geographic realities should be addressed when making decisions required for energy supplies to a certain country; this must be clear to everyone," Szijjarto stressed. Hungary continues receiving the bulk of oil and gas from Russia and have long-term contracts with Russian companies.