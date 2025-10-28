High Representative Schmidt set to leave Bosnia and Herzegovina — media

BELGRADE, October 28. /TASS/. The illegitimate High Representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), Christian Schmidt, will soon step down and hand over his powers to a successor whose candidacy will be approved by the UN Security Council, the Bosnian Politicki website reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the news outlet, Schmidt’s resignation follows coordinated efforts by Bosnian Serb and Bosnian Croat leaders Milorad Dodik and Dragan Covic. Sources cited by Politicki suggest that Schmidt may leave office "in the first half of 2026." The website notes that his departure will not lead to the abolition of the post itself. Schmidt’s successor will reportedly be approved by a vote in the UN Security Council – a move welcomed in Washington but opposed by London and Berlin.

Under the constitution established by the 1995 General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the Dayton Agreement), BiH consists of two entities – the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory) and the Republic of Srpska (about 49%) – as well as the Brcko District. The three main ethno-religious groups – Bosniaks (Muslim Slavs), Serbs (Orthodox Christians), and Croats (Catholics) – are proportionally represented in the state governance system.

In practice, the country is overseen by the high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, an office established under the Dayton Agreement and appointed by the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) with the consent of the UN Security Council. However, in 2021, the Board appointed Germany’s Hans Christian Schmidt without securing such approval. For this reason, his legitimacy has been contested by the Republic of Srpska, Russia, and China.