West escalates tensions, readying people for idea of conflict with Russia — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Western countries are escalating the situation, preparing their people for the idea of conflict with Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the III Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"If neighboring countries are trying to increase their military potential so that it is many times greater than your own, and are not shy in aggressive rhetoric, the question is why. I have only one answer. Unfortunately, it is necessary for society to become accustomed to the idea of war [with Russia]," he said.

Lukashenko urged an end to the arms race and stressed that nations should not view each other through the sights of guns. The Belarusian leader highlighted the importance of dialogue: "We all say - no, no, we will not get involved in it (the arms race - TASS). Yet, we have long been caught up in it. And looking at the world today, states are spending their last resources to secure their safety," he said. "You cannot face each other through the barrel of a gun; dialogue must always come first.".