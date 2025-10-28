Top Hungarian diplomat says Lavrov assured him of Russia’s readiness for dialogue with US

BUDAPEST, October 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had assured him of Russia’s readiness to maintain high-level dialogue with the US.

The two top diplomats met at the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"We are always very happy when we see high-level talks between Minister Lavrov and Secretary Rubio or President Putin and President Trump. We hope that this is going to be continued and that it can be continued in Budapest," Szijjarto said in a video address aired by the M1 TV channel.

"We were hopeful when President Trump and President Putin talked to each other on the phone and they have announced the possibility of a peace summit. We are happy to host it. We understand that none of the two parties have given up," the top Hungarian diplomat added.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump, following a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon.

On October 20, Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call where they discussed potential steps to implement the understandings reached during the Putin-Trump phone talks. Later, the meeting was postponed indefinitely.