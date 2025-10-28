Republika Sprska leader vows continued opposition to Sarajevo’s sending arms to Kiev

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities) is not planning to impose sanctions on Russia and will continue to oppose Sarajevo’s attempts to send arms and ammunition to Kiev, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said.

"There is an issue <…> regarding the behavior of politicians in Sarajevo who have been negative toward the Russian Federation, an attitude their policies are partially based on. We stick to the position that we will not impose any sanctions on Russia and that we will block attempts by [Bosnian] Muslims to supply Ukraine with weapons and munitions," Dodik said in an interview with his country’s television following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

He also emphasized that Bosnian Serbs oppose Bosnia and Herzegovina’s membership in NATO.

Officially, Bosnia and Herzegovina has not been sending weapons to Ukraine because of the opposition from Republika Srpska. Bloomberg reported in March that, in 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina increased its military exports by 37%. Bosnian weapons manufacturers mostly specialize in the production of ammunition. However, the bulk of the country’s defense plants are located in the Bosnian Muslim-Croat Federation, and end users are seldom disclosed.