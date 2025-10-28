European security architecture cannot be created without Russia — top Hungarian diplomat

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. It will be impossible to create a European security architecture without Russia, which is the largest country in the world, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"The future European security architecture has to include Russia as well. Russia is the biggest country on Earth, Russia is in our neighborhood. We cannot deny this fact. Regardless [of] whether we agree or disagree on major issues, the thing is that the geographic presence and the reality [is that] Russia is here. So, denying the fact that Russia is here and basing the security architecture on this denial is simply not realistic," the top diplomat said on the sidelines of the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"I understand those who speak against Russia being taken into consideration when it comes to the future security achitecture, but they are just simply not being realistic," Szijjarto emphasized. He expressed hope that the EU countries and Russia would soon return to dialogue and discuss various options for their coexistence in Europe. "We have to live together here, and in order to do so, we need to find at least some consensus. I do hope we will be able to do so," the foreign minister concluded.