Syrian government enjoys credit of trust, can stabilize country — political analyst

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The transitional government of Syria currently enjoys a credit of trust from the international community and regional countries, and it has a chance to bring stability to the country, Kivanc Ulusoy, a professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences of Istanbul University, told TASS on the sidelines of the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The current regime enjoys the trust of the international community and regional governments. I believe they have a real opportunity. The alternative would be prolonged chaos, so the regime must take all necessary steps to stabilize the situation. Ultimately, the outcome now depends largely on their actions," he said.

Ulusoy added that "the fall of Assad opened Pandora's box. This created a power vacuum, which ultimately sparked a struggle for control over Syria and the Middle East. Currently, we are witnessing rivalry between Turkey and Israel. I hope that Syria will have a stable regime, and no one will be able to destabilize the situation in the region."

At the end of November 2024, armed opposition groups launched a large-scale offensive against Syrian army positions. On December 8, they entered Damascus and Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country. Ahmed al-Sharaa became the de facto leader of Syria. On January 29, 2025, al-Sharaa declared himself acting president during the transition period, which he specified would last for four to five years.