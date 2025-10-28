Hungary has high hopes for possible Putin-Trump meeting — top diplomat

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Hungary has high hopes for a new meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and expects it to take place as planned in Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have great expectations towards the meeting because we understand that President Trump is really committed to make peace and this basically is the only hope to make peace in the region," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"Therefore, we were very hopeful when President Trump and President Putin talked to each other on the phone and they have announced the possibility of a peace summit. We are happy to host it," he continued.

"We understand that none of the two parts has given up the plan. But the question is timing and the question is substance," the minister emphasized.

"We do hope that the preparation will move forward in a way that the summit can take place at the end," Szijjarto stated. "I am pretty sure that in order to make peace in the region the Americans and the Russian have to agree and in order for them to agree they need to talk."

"That’s why we are always very happy when we see high-level talks between [Russian Foreign] Minister Sergey Lavrov and [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio, President Putin and President Trump. We hope that this will be continued and it can be continued in Budapest," he concluded

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. However, the summit was later postponed indefinitely because the two sides could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict.

Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting was postponed, not canceled, and would take place when the conditions were right.