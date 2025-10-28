Top North Korean diplomat condemns US’ actions undermining global stability

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. The United States’ actions erode the basics of the international security system, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said.

"Today, the basics of international security have been shaken dramatically by the arbitrariness and double standards practiced by the United States and its allies," she said at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

According to the top North Korean diplomat, some of the United States’ actions, in particular joint military drills with South Korea, are directed against Pyongyang. Not a single world nation would put up with external pressure, she emphasized.

She noted that NATO is fanning anti-Russian hysteria in the Western part of Eurasia while South Korea, the United States, and Japan are stepping up cooperation in the east of the continent. North Korea, in her words, is ready to contribute to building a multipolar world and develop friendly relations with countries promoting a fairer world order.

US President Donald Trump has several times expressed his intention to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to South Korea’s media and experts, such a meeting can be organized on the border between the two Koreas in late October, when Trump will be attending APEC events in South Korea.